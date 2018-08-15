Home Nation

Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon dies at 90

Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon, who was one of the founder members of the BJP's parent organisation the Jan Sangh, died after suffering a heart attack.

Published: 15th August 2018 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Governor Balramji Dass Tandon, who was one of the founder members of the BJP's parent organisation the Jan Sangh, died after suffering a heart attack at a government hospital here today, an official said.

He was 90.

Tandon breathed his last at the state-run Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Hospital where he was rushed in the morning after he complained of uneasiness, the governor's secretary, Surendra Kumar Jasiwal, told PTI.

He was kept in the hospital's critical care unit in view of his serious condition, he said.

Tandon suffered a heart attack, the hospital's medical superintendent, Dr Vivek Choudhary, said.

Chief Minister Raman Singh, who visited the hospital earlier on getting the news of Tandon's illness, announced a seven-day state mourning in view of the governor's demise.

The Independence Day will be observed in a traditional manner tomorrow and there will be no award and cultural ceremonies, the chief minister said in an official release.

The body was kept at the Raj Bhavan for people to pay their last respects.

Later in the evening it was flown in a state plane to Chandigarh, Tandon's native state, in Punjab, after it was accorded full state honours, including the guard of honour, public relation officer at Raj Bhavan Harsha Pauranik said.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker Gaurishankar Agrawal, Singh and his cabinet colleagues, state Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel were among those who paid their last respects to Tandon.

Chief Minister Singh said Tandon was like a father-figure to him.

"In last four years during his stint as governor, I always got guidance from him on subjects related to state's interest and betterment of public," he said.

"His demise is a personal loss for me. He was a simple, genuine and sincere person. We rarely find people like him in politics," Singh said.

Baghel, Leader of Opposition T S Singhdeo and other Congress leaders also expressed grief over the demise of the governor.

Tandon had assumed the office of governor in Chhattisgarh in July 2014.

He was one of the founder members of Jan Sangh, out of which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was born.

During his long political career, Tandon served on various posts, including as deputy chief minister of Punjab.

The six-time MLA was also jailed from 1975 to 1977 during Emergency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Balramji Dass Tandon Chhattisgarh Governor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss