Government committed to fulfill aspirations of people: Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Published: 15th August 2018 04:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 04:08 PM   |  A+A-

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb (File | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, in his maiden Independence Day address today, assured people that he would strive to provide an "unbiased and corruption-free government".

The CM, after unfurling the Tricolour at Assam Rifles ground here, called for effective coordination between the state administration, neighbouring countries and the Centre.

Tripura shares a 156-km-long border with Bangladesh.

"We are committed to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the people of this state. Tripura will develop through effective coordination with the Centre and the neighbouring countries," he said.

The state government will not entertain any form of bias or partiality, Deb asserted.

"There is no space for bias or partiality in our policies. The administration shall work for the development of everyone," he said.

Talking about the key achievements of the BJP-IPFT coalition government in the past five months, the CM said a "fair and transparent employment policy was introduced in the state with focus on accountability and merit".

He stressed the need to curb drug abuse among youth.

"Combating addiction is very necessary for the progress of the youth in the state," the CM observed.

Lauding the women achievers who made it big in the national and international games, including ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar and kickboxer Nistha Chakraborty, Deb said, "God resides in the country where women are worshipped."

The CM thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his initiatives to bring about "development in the state and the northeastern region".

"A lot of work has been carried out in the northeast in the last four months, in line with Prime Minister Modi's vision of New India 2022. He has taken steps to develop 'Ashtalaxmi' (eight states of the northeast). We shall work in the same 'disha' (direction) too," he added.

Around 40 police officers from Mizoram, along with personnel of Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Assam Rifles, Tripura State Rifles, Tripura Police and National Cadet Corps, took part in the Independence Day parade this morning at Assam Rifles ground.

