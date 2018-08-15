Home Nation

Gowaris should get benefits as ST community: High Court

The state government had classified the community under the heading "Gond-Gowari" earlier and put it in the Special Backward Class (SBC) category.

Published: 15th August 2018 01:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 01:12 AM   |  A+A-

Bombay HC. (File Photo)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Bombay High Court held today that the Gowari community in Maharashtra should get benefits under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Adim Gowari Samaj Vikas Mandal and some others had moved the Nagpur bench of high court, seeking the status of Scheduled Tribe.

The community had been seeking inclusion in the ST category for long, and a stampede during the community's protest over the issue near the Maharashtra legislature complex here on November 23, 1994 had claimed over 100 lives.

The state government had classified the community under the heading "Gond-Gowari" earlier and put it in the Special Backward Class (SBC) category.

The community had objected to this, saying they were merely Gowari and not "Gond-Gowari", a sub-group of the Gond tribe.

Petitioners' lawyers Narayan Phadnis and Ram Parsodkar argued that classification made by the government was wrong.

The high court, after scrutinising old records, upheld the contention.

"The people belonging to the Gowari community in Maharashtra cannot be denied the benefits of Scheduled Tribes, merely because the Gowari community is shown in the list of Special Backward Class in relation to the state of Maharashtra in the GR (government resolution) dated 13-06-1995 and as OBC category in the Gazette notification dated 16-06-2011," held a division bench of Justices R K Deshpande and Arun Upadhye.

Post-independence, there was no such sub-tribe as "Gond-Gowari", the court noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gowari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss