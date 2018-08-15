Gujarat: Two Congress leaders from Banaskantha join BJP

Home Nation

Banaskantha district panchayat member Balkrishna Jirala and district Congress general secretary Hareshbhai Vyas were inducted into the BJP, along with 80-odd supporters.

A representational image of the BJP flag. (File | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Two Congress leaders from Gujarat's Banaskantha district today joined the ruling BJP accusing leaders of the opposition party of engaging in "infighting" instead of addressing people's problems.

Banaskantha district panchayat member Balkrishna Jirala and district Congress general secretary Hareshbhai Vyas were inducted into the BJP, along with 80-odd supporters, in the presence of the ruling party's state general secretary K C Patel and Rajya Sabha MP Shambhunath Tundiya.

The induction function took place at Sri Kamalam, the BJP's headquarters in Gandhinagar.

Expressing confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah, Jirala said, "The country is changing rapidly under the leadership of Narendrabhai Modi and Amitbhai Shah and is achieving new heights of development.

"Instead of addressing the problems faced by the people, Congress leaders are engaged in infighting," he added.

The development comes on a day when former BJP MLA Shamji Chauhan and ex-mayor of Rajkot Ashok Dangar joined the Congress.

Both hail from OBC communities.

Chauhan belongs to the politically influential Koli community, while Dangar, who was the Rajkot mayor from 2000 and 2003 - when the Congress was ruling the civic body - hails from the Ahir community.

