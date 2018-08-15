Jammu and Kashmir: Man in Srinagar thrashed by locals for unfurling Indian national flag

By ANI

SRINAGAR: A man was allegedly thrashed by locals in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city for trying to unfurl the national flag at Lal Chowk's Clock Tower yesterday.

Following the spat, the man was rescued by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the city police. The police have taken cognizance of the incident and also registered an FIR in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, state police said, "This afternoon, few people came to Ghanta Ghar in connection with some political activity. Some miscreants assembled at the scene and created disturbances by criminally intimidating them."

According to media reports, a group of men tried to unfurl the national flag on the eve of the 72nd Independence Day at the Lal Chowk city centre. After the incident, a few local residents objected to it and overpowered the men.