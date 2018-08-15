Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Man in Srinagar thrashed by locals for unfurling Indian national flag

Following the spat, the man was rescued by the Central Reserve Police Force and the Srinagar police.

Published: 15th August 2018 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

A tri colour flag being unfurled during the Independence Day celebrations. (File | EPS)

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: A man was allegedly thrashed by locals in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city for trying to unfurl the national flag at Lal Chowk's Clock Tower yesterday.

Following the spat, the man was rescued by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the city police. The police have taken cognizance of the incident and also registered an FIR in the matter.

Speaking to ANI, state police said, "This afternoon, few people came to Ghanta Ghar in connection with some political activity. Some miscreants assembled at the scene and created disturbances by criminally intimidating them."

According to media reports, a group of men tried to unfurl the national flag on the eve of the 72nd Independence Day at the Lal Chowk city centre. After the incident, a few local residents objected to it and overpowered the men.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Indian national flag CRPF Ghanta Ghar Lal Chowk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss