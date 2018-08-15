Home Nation

Kashmir Valley observes shutdown on Independence Day

Shutters of all shops and business houses remained down as traffic too remained off roads on Wednesday, following a strike call given by separatists.

Published: 15th August 2018 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

jammu and kashmir

Security personnel patrol a street in Srinagar. (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

SRINAGAR: The Kashmir valley witnessed a complete shutdown on Wednesday following a strike call given by separatists.

Shutters of all shops and business houses remained down as traffic too remained off roads.

In a statement, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) protested against the rights of the Kashmiri people being "trampled". The statement said: "New Delhi is muzzling the voices of freedom in Kashmir and people, especially the youth, are being selectively killed every alternate day."

The JRL warned that on the day of the Independence Day celebrations, the resistance leadership would either be caged or placed in various jails "to crush the dissent, and the entire Valley will turn into a military fortress for the day and people's right to live too will be snatched."

Meanwhile, a large number of police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at major intersections to prevent any incident during the celebrations. Security personnel are guarding barricades at the entry and exit points of Srinagar city, and mobile services and mobile internet services have snapped in the valley.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kashmir Valley Independence Day Kashmir Joint Resistance Leadership

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Heavy rains have been continuing unabated in the southern districts of the state and an orange alert was declared in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts. (Photo | EPS/Manu Mavelil)
Rain fury continues to haunt Kerala; Red alert issued in major districts
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps