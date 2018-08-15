Home Nation

Mother of slain rifleman Aurangzeb remembers son on Shaurya Chakra award announcement

Aurangzeb was abducted from Pulwama by terrorists and his bullet-ridden body was recovered on June 14 this year.

Published: 15th August 2018 11:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

Rifleman Aurangzeb, who belonged to the 44 Rashtriya Rifles, was on way back home on June 14 to celebrate Eid when terrorists abducted him. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

INDORE: After the government announced the prestigious Shaurya Chakra for gallantry on the 72nd Independence Day, mother of rifleman Aurangzeb said that she is happy that her son is being conferred with the gong but sad that he is no longer with the family.

Speaking to reporters here, the mother said, "I am happy and thankful that he (Aurangzeb) is getting the Shaurya Chakra but I am sad that he is no longer there with us. His death has shattered me".

Aurangzeb was abducted from Pulwama by terrorists and his bullet-ridden body was recovered on June 14 this year. The deceased Army man was proceeding towards his home for the festival of Eid when he was abducted in broad daylight from a vehicle. After his abduction, the Jammu and Kashmir police had launched a massive manhunt.

Aurangzeb belonged to 44 Rashtriya Rifles and was posted in Shopian district.

Following Aurangzeb's demise, his family had made an emotional appeal to the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir government to eliminate militancy from the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shaurya Chakra Independence Day army man terrorists

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States