Home Nation

Shifting Aero India: Robbing Bengaluru to pay Lucknow?

There is immense heartburn over reports that the Central government proposes to shift Aero India from Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force Station to AFS Bakshi Ki Talab in Lucknow.

Published: 15th August 2018 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 05:59 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Air Force's Saarang team at Aero India 2017 in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Pushkar V | EPS)

Indian Air Force's Saarang team at Aero India 2017 in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Pushkar V)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The tussle between Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh over the shifting of Aero India has immense economic as well as political implications.  Started in 1996, the biennial air show in Bengaluru has become the largest such event in Asia. More than 750 global and Indian aerospace and allied majors participated in 2017, while 109 nations sent ministerial/defence heads/secretary-level delegations. And it drew more than 150,000 business visitors and over 300,000 general visitors. 

The hospitality industry in Bengaluru reported a turnover of over Rs 500 crore. Hotels, guest houses and resorts are booked well in advance, and it is impossible to get even a five-star room on demand even with the marked up rates. The car hire industry too makes a killing. Similarly, upmarket eateries and local tourist spots see a major spike in earnings. 

Which is why, there is immense heartburn over reports that the Central government proposes to shift Aero India from Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force Station to AFS Bakshi Ki Talab in Lucknow.  Then of course there are the strategic, logistical and political angles to consider. Speculation that the next air show, scheduled for January February 2019, might be brought forward to October-November 2018 has added to the concerns, particularly among international exhibitors, who plan months in advance. 

“It’s a death knell for Aero India. It’s a disaster in the making,” says Air Marshal (Retd) BK Pandey. “When I heard about this shift, my immediate question was, is there a new defence minister from Uttar Pradesh being appointed?” says Pandey, who retired as AOC-in-C. Training Command. 

“Because when Manohar Parrikar became defence minister he moved DefExpo to Goa, and he also wanted to move Aero India. Then when Nirmala Sitharaman became defence minister she took DefExpo to Tamil Nadu. This is a politically driven exercise to prop up (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) Adityanath, with the forthcoming elections in mind, and also to snub (Karnataka Chief Minister) Kumaraswamy. But in all this you are damaging national interest. It should have been a professional, not a political decision.” he said

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Aero India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss