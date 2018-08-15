Tripura: Bomb and drugs recovered in pre-Independence Day raid, two arrested

By UNI

AGARTALA: In a joint operation, Tripura police and BSF arrested a person from Shubhapur village of Sonamura in Sepahijala district and recovered 10 live bombs from his residence last night.

Acting on a tip off, the security team headed by SDPO Rajdeep Deb raided the house of one Aktar Hussein (35) on the charge of possessing live bombs in the house.

Later, police based on his inputs police raided several other places but nothing was found.

In a separate raid ahead of Independence Day, police seized a huge quantity of brown sugar and addictive tablets from the house of one Titan Pal at Sanjoy Colony, Kameswar under Dharmanagar police station last night.

On the previous night, Agartala city police arrested a middle-aged person of Haryana from a hotel and recovered a large quantity of brown sugar.

Police claimed that the person identified as Debashis Sharma was one of the main brown sugar dealers of the state, and based on his statement police recovered drug items from different locations in the state including the city.

According to report, in Dharmanagar police seized 14 containers of brown sugar, 78 Yaba tablets and many empty containers from his house.

During search operation, Titan Pal tried to commit suicide but was overpowered by the alert police.

The police also recovered huge quantity of Agar plants.