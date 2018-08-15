Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh to free 72 poor prisoners on 72nd Independence Day

Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File | EPS)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the release of 72 prisoners from different jails to mark the country's 72nd Independence Day.

These prisoners, who have been convicted for various crimes, are poor and have been serving extra term for not being able to deposit fines imposed by courts, an official told IANS.

The fines have been arranged to be paid by social service groups, clubs and trusts after which the procedure for their release was initiated.

