Home Nation

Was not aware of Sheena Bora's engagement, Indrani Mukerjea's son Mikhail tells court

Mikhail said he was not aware of Sheena's engagement to Rahul, the son of Indrani's husband and co-accused Peter Mukerjea from earlier marriage, in Dehradun.

Published: 15th August 2018 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

Photo of Sheena Bora (L) and Indrani Mukerjea (R) (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea's son Mikhail Bora told the trial court here today that he was not aware of Sheena's alleged engagement.

Defence lawyers are currently cross-examining Mikhail before special CBI judge J C Jagdale.

To a question by defence lawyer Sudeep Pasbola, Mikhail said he was not aware of Sheena's engagement to Rahul, the son of Indrani's husband and co-accused Peter Mukerjea from earlier marriage, in Dehradun.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has claimed that Sheena -- Indrani's daughter from earlier relationship -- was engaged to Rahul, and both Indrani and Peter disapproved of it, which could be one of the motives behind Sheena's killing.

The defence lawyers also pointed out today that Indrani's parents (Mikhail and Sheena's grandparents) had made a new will in April 2012.

It mentioned that due to "recent development in the nature of Sheena's marriage to Rahul Mukerjea" without their consent, and because Sheena "leaving them alone", the new will was being made, the defence said.

Under this will, Mikhail was bequeathed 90 per cent of grandparents' property, while only 10 per cent was left to Sheena, the defence said.

Mikhail admitted that he had accompanied his grandparents to a sub-registrar's office in Guwahati on April 30, 2012.

He learnt later that it was for the registration of new will, he claimed.

He did not know why Sheena got a smaller share in the will, as she was not in touch with him, Mikhail said.

Sheena (24) was allegedly killed on April 24, 2012.

The crime came to light in August 2015 after Indrani's driver Shyamvar Rai, arrested in another case, spilled the beans about the killing.

Police arrested Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and Rai himself.

Later, Indrani's husband and media baron Peter Mukerjea was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sheena Bora Mikhail Bora Indrani Mukerjea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss