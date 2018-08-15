West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams BJP on 'One Nation, One Election' issue

By IANS

KOLKATA: Slamming the BJP for supporting the 'One Nation, One Election' system, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday questioned its viability in case of political instability at the Centre in the future.

"It may be applicable to local elections, but if tomorrow there is no (political) stability and the Central government falls, how will elections be held again in states and the Centre? Please be practical," Banerjee told reporters here.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, she quipped: "I will not be surprised if they go for a Presidential form of government."

Banerjee accused the BJP of not holding discussions with other political parties or in Parliament on the proposal.

"I can't research their brains and thinking. It is not my job," she said.

On the issue of the rupee hitting an all-time low of Rs 70 to a dollar, she said the Indian economy is in a "disastrous state" and the common people have suffered the most in more than four years of the National Democratic Alliance rule.