Home Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams BJP on 'One Nation, One Election' issue

Mamata Banerjee accused the BJP of not holding discussions with other political parties or in Parliament on the proposal.

Published: 15th August 2018 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee​

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Slamming the BJP for supporting the 'One Nation, One Election' system, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday questioned its viability in case of political instability at the Centre in the future.

"It may be applicable to local elections, but if tomorrow there is no (political) stability and the Central government falls, how will elections be held again in states and the Centre? Please be practical," Banerjee told reporters here.

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, she quipped: "I will not be surprised if they go for a Presidential form of government."

Banerjee accused the BJP of not holding discussions with other political parties or in Parliament on the proposal.

"I can't research their brains and thinking. It is not my job," she said.

On the issue of the rupee hitting an all-time low of Rs 70 to a dollar, she said the Indian economy is in a "disastrous state" and the common people have suffered the most in more than four years of the National Democratic Alliance rule.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee One Nation One Election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss