Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be remembered for remarkable leadership: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying he will be remembered for his remarkable leadership and devotion to duty.

"I visited him this morning but didn't imagine that the end will come so soon.

He is, undoubtedly, one of the tallest leaders in post-independence India," he said in his condolence message.

Naidu said Vajpayee's contribution to strengthening the democracy and good governance has been stupendous.

He successfully ran a coalition of 23 parties with his rare persuasive charm and competence, he recalled.

"He will be remembered for ushering in the connectivity revolution in the country.

His personality, oratory, devotion to duty and friendliness all combined in his remarkable leadership will be remembered for a long time to come," he said.