Home Nation

Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to be critical: Health Minister Nadda

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to remain critical but doctors at AIIMS are putting their best efforts to restore him to health, the Health Minister said.

Published: 16th August 2018 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Health Minister J.P. Nadda (File Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee continues to remain critical but doctors at AIIMS are putting their best efforts to restore him to health, Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda said on Thursday.

"Doctors are treating him. He is critical. And doctors are doing their best to restore his health," Nadda told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP brass, including its President Amit Shah, Chief Ministers and leaders of other parties, including Congress President Rahul Gandhi, made a beeline to the hospital where he was admitted on June 11.

Nadda said the hospital would issue a detailed health bulletin in normal course.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
J.P. Nadda Atal Bihari Vajpayee AIIMS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Madonna (Photo | Instagram)
Putting sex in sexagenarian: Madonna still shocks at 60
Gallery
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on 16 August celebrates his 47th birthday. Khan's family- including wife Kareena, sister-in-law Karisma, sister Soha and brother-in-law Kunal Khemu were present for his birthday bash.
Saif Ali Khan celebrates 47th birthday with friends, family
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day