Home Nation

Muzaffar Hussain Baig, party counsel will fight legal challenge to Article 35A in Supreme Court: PDP

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti held a detailed meeting with party's top leadership over the present political situation and measures needed to be taken to defend Article 35-A in the apex court.

Published: 16th August 2018 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

jammu and kashmir

Security personnel patrol a street during a two-day strike called by the separatist leaders against the petitions in the Supreme court challenging the validity of Article 35A in Srinagar on August 5 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The PDP today said senior leader and MP Muzaffar Hussain Baig and party counsel will fight the legal challenge to the validity of Article 35-A in the Supreme Court on the next date of hearing.

"Veteran PDP leader and MP from Baramulla Muzaffar Hussain Baig along with party's legal counsel will fight the assault being launched against the state's special position in the Supreme Court of India and will remain present in the court on next hearing slated to be held on August 27," Peoples Democratic Party chief spokesman Rafi Mir said today.

Baig, an alumni of Harvard Law School, served as the advocate general of Jammu and Kashmir from 1987-89 before joining politics.

Mir said PDP president Mehbooba Mufti held a detailed meeting with party's top leadership over the present political situation and measures needed to be taken to defend Article 35-A in the apex court.

"It was unanimously agreed during the meeting that the special position accorded to the state of Jammu and Kashmir by the Constitution of India needs to be protected on all fronts and that the party will remain in the forefront to defend it in the Supreme Court," he said.

Mir said it was highlighted how the PDP while being part of the coalition with the BJP took "drastic and vital measures" for the defence of Article 35-A and the government had engaged the top lawyers of the country for the purpose.

Mehbooba emphasised that the fight to safeguard Jammu and Kashmir's special status will be carried forward with the same zest, he said.

The Supreme Court had, on August 6, said a three-judge bench would decide whether the pleas challenging Article 35-A should be referred to a five-judge Constitution bench for examining the larger issue of alleged violation of the doctrine of basic structure of the Constitution.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A Khanwilkar had adjourned the crucial hearing on as many as five petitions "to the week commencing from August 27" on the grounds that they pertained to the challenge to a Constitutional scheme and could not be heard as the third judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud, was not present on that day.

Article 35-A, which was incorporated in the Constitution by a 1954 Presidential Order, accords special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Muzaffar Hussain Baig Article 35A PDP Mehbooba Mufti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States