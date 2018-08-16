Home Nation

Naga rebel group NSCN-IM mourns Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s demise

In a condolence message, the outfit said that Vajpayee was a great leader who could understand the Nagas and committed to finding an honourable settlement of Naga problem.

Published: 16th August 2018 11:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Isak-Muivah faction of a major insurgent group of the Northeast “National Socialist Council of Nagalim” or NSCN-IM has mourned the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In a condolence message, the outfit said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the demise of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was a great leader who could understand the Nagas and committed to finding an honourable settlement of Naga problem. It was during his leadership, the unique history and situation of the Nagas was officially recognized by the Government of India on July 11, 2002...

“We pay our profound homage to the departed soul. He will be ever remembered for his valuable contribution towards resolving the political problem of the Nagas. It is indeed a great loss not only for India but also for Naga people and the world”.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vajpayee death AB Vajpayee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career