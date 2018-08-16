Naga rebel group NSCN-IM mourns Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s demise

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Isak-Muivah faction of a major insurgent group of the Northeast “National Socialist Council of Nagalim” or NSCN-IM has mourned the demise of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.



In a condolence message, the outfit said: “We are deeply saddened to hear the demise of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He was a great leader who could understand the Nagas and committed to finding an honourable settlement of Naga problem. It was during his leadership, the unique history and situation of the Nagas was officially recognized by the Government of India on July 11, 2002...



“We pay our profound homage to the departed soul. He will be ever remembered for his valuable contribution towards resolving the political problem of the Nagas. It is indeed a great loss not only for India but also for Naga people and the world”.

