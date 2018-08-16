PM Narendra Modi discusses flood situation with Kerala CM Pinaryi Vijayan

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan to discuss flood situation in the state. He also asked the Defence Ministry to step up the rescue and relief operations across the state.

"Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan again this morning. We discussed the flood situation in the state. Have asked Defence Ministry to further step up the rescue and relief operations across the state. Praying for the safety and well-being of the people of Kerala," he tweeted.

Kerala has been witnessing incessant rain since past few days, causing flooding and landslide in the state. So far, at least 67 people have lost their lives in the havoc.

As the flood situation continues to grow worse in the state, rising level of water in Muttom Metro Yard area led to the suspension of train services at Kochi Metro on Thursday. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus services have also been stopped from Chamarajanagar district for Tamil Nadu's Ooty and Kerala's Kochi.

Taking note of the crisis, Southern Naval Command has suspended all training activities to support in the flood relief operations as requested by Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). All resources have been mobilised for rescue and relief efforts in Ernakulam and Trichur cities in the state.