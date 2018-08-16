Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi discusses flood situation with Kerala CM Pinaryi Vijayan

Kerala has been witnessing incessant rain since past few days, causing flooding and landslide in the state. So far, at least 67 people have lost their lives in the havoc.

Published: 16th August 2018 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

kerala_floods_rescue

A woman being rescued as the flood situation in Kerala worsened on Wednesday (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan to discuss flood situation in the state. He also asked the Defence Ministry to step up the rescue and relief operations across the state.

"Spoke to Kerala CM Shri Pinarayi Vijayan again this morning. We discussed the flood situation in the state. Have asked Defence Ministry to further step up the rescue and relief operations across the state. Praying for the safety and well-being of the people of Kerala," he tweeted.

As the flood situation continues to grow worse in the state, rising level of water in Muttom Metro Yard area led to the suspension of train services at Kochi Metro on Thursday. Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus services have also been stopped from Chamarajanagar district for Tamil Nadu's Ooty and Kerala's Kochi.

Taking note of the crisis, Southern Naval Command has suspended all training activities to support in the flood relief operations as requested by Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA). All resources have been mobilised for rescue and relief efforts in Ernakulam and Trichur cities in the state. 

Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
