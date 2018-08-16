Home Nation

Suspected cattle thief lynched, three injured by mob in Assam

The incident occurred at Diplunga Tea Estate in northern Assam's Biswanath district bringing back memories of the recent lynching of two youth from Guwahati in the state's Karbi Anglong district.

Published: 16th August 2018 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

cow smuggling, cattle, lynching

Image used for representational purpose only

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A man in Assam was killed and three others were injured when a mob attacked them on the suspicion that they were cattle thieves.

The incident occurred at Diplunga Tea Estate in northern Assam's Biswanath district bringing back memories of the recent lynching of two youth from Guwahati in the state's Karbi Anglong district.

The attack in Biswanath was perpetrated when the victims were travelling in an auto van to buy "pigs" in the wee hours of Wednesday. The incident came to light on Thursday after a video of it had gone viral on the social media.

The mob carried out the attack with sticks, iron rods and machetes after intercepting the vehicle. The victims were seen in the video lying on the ground and pleading to the assailants with folded hands to spare their lives. They said they were going to a place to buy pigs. However, the mob kept assaulting them.

Deben Rajbongshi, Phoolchand Sahu, Bijoy Nayak and Pujen Rajbongshi, all belonging to "tea tribe" or Adivasi community, were grievously injured in the assault. Later, Deben succumbed to his injuries in the hospital. The three others were admitted to a hospital in Biswanath Chariali town.

The police said the victims were indeed transporting two stolen cows."They were travelling in an auto van with two stolen cows. There were altogether five people but one managed to escape. Around 100-150 people were involved in the attack. We have registered a case and we are looking for the assailants. We will nab them soon," police inspector Manoj Baruah told TNIE.

He said the condition of the injured persons was stable. In a similar incident in the state's Nagaon district last year, two people were lynched by a mob on the suspicion that they were cattle thieves.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam Lynching Mob Lynching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Personnel of Kerala's Fire & Rescue Services Department carry out rescue operations at Muppathadam in Ernakulam district. (Photo | EPS)
People marooned in Ernakulam district's Muppathadam being evacuated. 
Met Department has predicted heavy rain in the coming days as well (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala floods: Indian Navy swings into action
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the guard of honour during 72nd Independence Day function at the historic Red fort. (Photo | PTI)
Independence Day celebrations across States