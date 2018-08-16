Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh: Case filed against Madarsa teachers for stopping children from reciting national anthem

The video of Maulana Zubaid Ansari of madrasa Arbia Ahle Sunnat stopping the children from singing the national anthem during the I-Day function after unfurling of the national flag went viral. 

Published: 16th August 2018 04:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2018 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

A tri colour flag being unfurled during the Independence Day celebrations. (File | EPS)

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

MAHRAJGANJ: A case of treason has been filed against three teachers of a madrasa here after a video purportedly showed them stopping children from singing the national anthem during the Independence Day function, the police said today.

The video of Maulana Zubaid Ansari of madrasa Arbia Ahle Sunnat stopping the children from singing the national anthem during the I-Day function after unfurling of the national flag went viral in the district yesterday.

District Magistrate Amarnath Upadhaya ordered an inquiry by district minorities officer Prabhat Kumar and a case was lodged against three teachers under various sections of the IPC, including treason.

One of the teachers has been arrested and a hunt was on to nab the remaining two, police said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Independence Day India national anthem Uttar Pradesh madrasa Arbia Ahle Sunnat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Madonna (Photo | Instagram)
Putting sex in sexagenarian: Madonna still shocks at 60
Gallery
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan on 16 August celebrates his 47th birthday. Khan's family- including wife Kareena, sister-in-law Karisma, sister Soha and brother-in-law Kunal Khemu were present for his birthday bash.
Saif Ali Khan celebrates 47th birthday with friends, family
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets school children after addressing the nation on the country's 72nd Independence Day from the ramparts of the historical Red Fort in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
IN PICS | India celebrates 72nd Independence day