Home Nation

Here's how India scripted history by conducting five nuclear tests in Pokhran under Vajpayee's leadership

India gained a new identity after the tests. However, there were economic sanctions imposed by the US. An unfazed Vajpayee, however, continued with the next round of nuclear tests two days later.

Published: 17th August 2018 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

JAIPUR: Twenty years ago, India scripted a success story on May 11 and May 13, 1998, when five nuclear tests were performed in Rajasthan's Pokhran under the guidance of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who had assumed power only a little while ago.

It was a completely secret exercise only known to a select few. On May 11, 1998, Jaisalmer woke up to an ordinary day. However, there were a few bulldozers heading to a particular site to dig up well-like sites. Sand was filled into these wells.

Within a few minutes, they were ignited. It was followed by a huge thunder that brought a loud cheer from a few scientists at the site who had kept a constant vigil on all the developments.

In Delhi, Vajpayee along with the then Home Minister Lal Krishna Advani, former Defence Minister George Fernandes, Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, Brijesh Mishra, were sitting with bated breath.

However, the moment, Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, who happened to be the Scientific Advisor to Vajpayee, sent a message on the hotline, saying, "Buddha smiles again", all of them jumped with joy.

The former Prime Minister immediately called the scientists to congratulate them on their success. The tests left the Western world shocked and surprised.

India gained a new identity after the tests. However, there were economic sanctions imposed by the US. An unfazed Vajpayee, however, continued with the next round of nuclear tests two days later.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vajpayee death Nuclear test

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career