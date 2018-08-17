Jammu and Kashmir: Army jawan killed in encounter

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An Army jawan was killed in an encounter with militants in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir today, the police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kachloo village in Handwara area of Kupwara district following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

The official said as the security forces were carrying out searches, the militants opened fire on them, resulting in injuries to one soldier.

The injured jawan was evacuated to 92 Base Hospital of the Army here but he succumbed to injuries, the official said.

The slain jawan was identified as Ram Babu Sahai.

The operation was called off as security forces found nothing incriminating during the searches, the official said.