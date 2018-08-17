Home Nation

Mortal remains of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee being taken to BJP headquarters

The funeral procession would leave the BJP headquarters at 1 pm and the last rites would be performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal here at 4 pm.

Published: 17th August 2018 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee are being taken to the BJP headquarters from his residence on the Krishna Menon Marg here with people in large numbers joining the procession.

Amid chants of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe', a decorated gun carriage carrying the mortal remains of Vajpayee, who passed away last evening, left for the BJP headquarters on Deen Dayal Updadhyay Marg around 10 am.

A huge crowd has gathered outside the BJP headquarters where the top party leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and several union ministers will pay their last respects.

Vajpayee,93, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here last evening after a prolonged illness.

A state funeral would be accorded to Vajpayee.

The funeral procession would leave the BJP headquarters at 1 pm and the last rites would be performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal here at 4 pm.

Early this morning, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sunil Lanba and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat paid homage to the former prime minister at his official residence.

In view of the funeral procession, several roads in the national capital have been closed for the public later in the day.

Some of the roads that have been closed from 8 am include Krishna Menon Marg, Sunehri Bagh Road, Tughlak Road, Akbar Road, Tees January Marg, Man Singh Road, Bhagwan Dass Road, Shahjahan Road and Sikandara Road.

DDU Marg, IP Marg, BSZ Marg (from Tilak Bridge to Delhi Gate), JLN Marg (from Rajghat to Delhi Gate) will also be closed, the traffic police said.

Commuters have been advised to use Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, Park Street, Mandir Marg to travel between north and south Delhi.

Those travelling between east and west Delhi can use Vikas Marg, Shahdara Bridge and Wazirabad Bridge to reach Ring Road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BJP headquarters Atal Bihari Vajpayee Krishna Menon Marg

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Towering nationalist, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career