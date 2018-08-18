11th World Hindi Conference to begin in Mauritius today

By ANI

PORT LOUIS (MAURITIUS) The 11th World Hindi Conference, an event aimed at expanding the reach of the Hindi language at a global level, will begin in Mauritius from Saturday.

Mauritius Prime Minister Praveen Kumar Jagannath will inaugurate the conference in Port Louis. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and other ministers are also reaching Port Louis to attend the event. This year the theme of the conference is "Hindi World and Indian Culture".

For the first time, a special flight was also arranged for official delegates. Around 290 delegates have already arrived at Port Louis on Friday. This is also the first time that representatives from all 29 states and Union Territories of Delhi, Chandigarh and Puducherry will be attending the conference.

The delegates from India and various countries of the world will deliberate on eight subtopics on Hindi World and Indian Culture during the three-day conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for the success of the conference. In a message, Prime Minister Modi said that he is sure that this conference would further encourage the use of Hindi language and its important role in the world.

On August 10, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj had said that garnering the requisite two-thirds majority in the United Nations (UN) to make Hindi an official language was an easy task.

After the inauguration session, a report will also be released on the recommendation made during the 10th conference held in Bhopal in 2015.

World Hindi Conference was started in 1975 to make the Hindi language a medium of service and knowledge and enable it to move forward with the time. Since then, Hindi has made remarkable progress and it has become one of the prominent languages of the world. (ANI)