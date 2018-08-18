Home Nation

Amid a sea of humanity, Vajpayee cremated with full state honours

Vajpayee’s adopted daughter Namita Bhattacharya lit the funeral pyre amid Vedic chants and a light drizzle.

Published: 18th August 2018 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and others walk along with a gun carriage carrying the mortal remains of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in New Delhi on Friday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Former Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee was cremated on Friday with full state honours at Smriti Sthal here, with top political leaders cutting across party lines and foreign dignitaries in attendance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP party chief Amit Shah walked the length of about 5 km along with the gun carriage carrying the mortal remains of Vajpayee from the party headquarters to the Smriti Sthal overlooking the Red Fort. Hundreds of people lined up enroute to catch a last glimpse of Vajpayee who had been prime minister for three terms.

Vajpayee’s adopted daughter Namita Bhattacharya lit the funeral pyre amid Vedic chants and a light drizzle. Defence personnel handed over the national flag wrapped around his mortal remains to Namita’s daughter Nivedita.President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, BJP patriarch L K Advani, former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and many CMs attended the funeral ceremony. Former Union minister Farooq Abdullah and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, too, were present.     

The SAARC countries were represented by Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai, Bangladesh foreign minister Abul Hasaan Mahmood Ali, Sri Lankan acting foreign minister Lakshaman Kiriella, and Pakistan Law Minister Ali Zafar. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vajpayee state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Pranab Mukherjee, LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj pay homage to Atal Bihari Vajpayee
For representational purposes
Kerala Floods: How to Charge your mobile phone using battery 
Gallery
Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre as cries of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe' reverberated. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid to rest, daughter Namita lights funeral pyre
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain