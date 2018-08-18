Home Nation

Bihar: DIG orders shifting of 44 notorious criminals out of Patna to other central jails

Published: 18th August 2018 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 06:14 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

PATNA: The Bihar police today ordered shifting of 44 notorious criminals- facing charges of serious offences like murder, kidnapping, extortion etc. from Patna to other central jails of the state.

The shifting order was issued by Central Range Deputy Inspector General of police Rajesh Kumar following a report that these criminals continue to operate from behind the bars.

"Several notorious criminals, who are lodged in different jails of Patna, are getting crimes committed from behind the bars. These criminals were operating through either mobile phones or meeting some other persons in jail for getting their work (crimes) done," the DIG order said.

Even FIRs have been lodged against many of them for carrying out their activities from the jail, the DIG mentioned in the order.

The order addressed to Patna District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police asked to shift them to other central jails located at Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Buxar.

The decision followed a report submitted by Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Operations), who identified and prepared a list of 44 such criminals after visiting various jails of Patna such as- Beur, Phulwarisharif, Masaurhi, Danapur and Barh.

The ASP was given the task by the DIG.

Some of the notorious criminals who figure in the list included- Bindu Singh, Ajay Kanu alias Ajay Kumar alias Chandra Prakash, Reet Lal Yadav, Durgesh Sharma, Ranjit alias Kalia, Kundan Singh, all of whom are currently lodged in Beur central jail in the state capital.

Ajay Kanu is a high ranking Naxalite while history-sheeter Bindu Singh is named in a number of cases of murder, kidnapping the loot.

Singh was put behind the bars in connection with the murder of school student Aditya Sachdeva in Gaya by his son Rocky Yadav last year.

The DIG instructed to keep them in a separate "cell" under the round-the-clock watch of CCTV.

There should be a mechanism for daily physical verification of these criminals to ensure that they do not use mobile phones for criminal activities, Kumar said.

The trial of these notorious criminals should be conducted through video-conferencing, the DIG said.

