Home Nation

Bihar shelter home scandal: Main accused Brajesh Thakur cries threat to life; Opposition wants another minister’s resignation

Thakur headed the NGO that was running the government-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur where 34 of the 42 minor girls were found to have been sexually and physically assaulted for years.

Published: 18th August 2018 10:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Brajesh Thakur

Main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case Brajesh Thakur (File | PTI)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: Brajesh Thakur, the politically connected NGO head who is the main accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual abuses case, on Saturday told a court that he feels a constant threat to his life inside the jail because he has been lodged in a ward along with some Maoists.

Thakur, who was shifted to the prisoners’ ward earlier this week after spending weeks in the jail’s hospital ward, was presented before a special POCSO court in Muzaffarpur along with the nine other accused in the case through video-conferencing.

Citing how he was smeared with black paint by a woman protester when he was being taken to the court for an appearance on August 8, Thakur claimed that his life was under constant threat. But judge RP Tiwari declined to entertain his claims, observing that security of prisoners is a matter to be dealt with by the jail authorities and the district administrations.

Thakur headed the NGO that was running the government-funded shelter home in Muzaffarpur where 34 of the 42 minor girls were found to have been sexually and physically assaulted for years. Thakur, who also owns three small newspapers, was arrested on June 2. A raid by CBI on the Patna office of his Hindi newspaper ‘Pratah Kamal’ had led to findings of several phone numbers, condoms and aphrodisiac drugs on Friday.

Meanwhile, a day after former social welfare minister Manju Verma said urban development minister Suresh Sharma should also resign because his name cropped up in the Muzaffarpur shelter home cases, the Opposition RJD and Congress demanded that Sharma be removed from the cabinet immediately. Manju Verma had resigned on August 8 after it was alleged that her husband had frequented the shelter home and was in touch with Thakur over phone.

“It is time the local MLA, who is a minister and played a role in the whole episode, should be sacked. We want to know if CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi will ask him to resign or we will have to start an agitation to make it happen,” said Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav of RJD. He refrained from naming Sharma, a BJP leader, as the latter had sent him a legal notice last month asking him to withdraw a statement in which Yadav had said his name had cropped up in the case.

But the ruling JD(U) dismissed the demand for Sharma’s removal. “They are unnecessarily screaming. The probe by CBI is on and the high court is monitoring it. If they have no faith in CBI, they should at least have faith in the high court. If the minister is found involved, why only resign? He will be arrested,” said JD(U) spokesperson Ajay Alok.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Brajesh Thakur shelter home Bihar shelter home Muzaffarpur shelter home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photo | Instagram)
IN PICS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in Mumbai
Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre as cries of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe' reverberated. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid to rest, daughter Namita lights funeral pyre