Buried cows spark political controversy in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL: Buried carcasses of six stray cows in the municipal corporation premises of Rewa town has sparked a political controversy in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh - which is ruled by the BJP, that champions the cause of Gau Raksha (cow protection).

Alleging a major conspiracy behind the entire episode, the opposition Congress has demanded a judicial probe, besides seeking the constitution of a judicial commission to probe in detail the real state of cows all across the state.

Former MP minister and Congress MLA from Gurh assembly seat of Rewa district (which neighbours Allahabad town of UP) Sunderlal Tiwari told journalists in Bhopal on Saturday that 15 cow carcasses have been found to be buried at two places, including the Rewa Municipal Corporation (RMC) premises and the corporation's godown, around 500 meters from the RMC on August 12.

"But instead of lodging a case under sections of the MP Agriculture Cattle Preservation Act, the Civil Lines police in Rewa lodged a case against unidentified accused under Section 269 of IPC which deals with negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to human life," said Tiwari.

The matter came to the fore when around 11.30 am on August 12, a Congress councilor sniffed stench of some dead animal coming from the ground near the Ram Janaki temple inside the RMC premises, which also house the offices of Municipal Commissioner and Mayor.

"The Congress councilor immediately informed the matter to Ajay Mishra 'Baba,' RMC leader of the opposition, who rushed to the spot with other Congress members demanded that the ground is dug properly. Following pressure by the Congress councilors, a JCB machine was pressed into action at around 4.30 pm and it led to the exhuming of at least six cow carcasses. We don't whether these cows were buried alive or dead or else was it a part of some conspiracy by ruling BJP which swears by the cause of Gau Mata (mother cow)," said Tiwari.

The senior state Congress leader further alleged 9 more cows were later exhumed from the RMC godown situated around 500 meters from the main RMC premises.

While raising the issue of seizure of sacks full of suspected cow meat and peeled off suspected cow skin from the garbage dump-yard in Koshtha village of the district last month, Tiwari said then the case was lodged under the provisions of the cow protection law.

"Then what has stopped the police from lodging the case under the same law now," questioned the Congress leader.

Tiwari also alleged deaths of around 200 cows at the cowsheds in Rewa district, which don't maintain any register.

The action was taken against 9 persons, including RMC's Health Officer, but no action against commissioner or mayor: Talking to The New Indian Express from Rewa, the RMC leader of opposition Ajay Mishra 'Baba,' questioned why only action has been taken against lower rung staff and the health officer.

"Action has been initiated against nine persons in the matter, including terminating services of 5 labourers and suspension of four personnel, including the health officer Arun Mishra and three chowkidars, but no action has been taken initiated against the municipal commissioner RP Singh and other senior officers, despite their own offices being located within RMC premises from where the 6 carcasses were exhumed. Also, no action has been taken against Buddh Singh, who is the in-charge of RMC godown and tasked with supervising the disposal of animal carcasses," alleged Mishra.

Key sources in the RMC confided that Buddh Singh, who is a leader of safai personnel enjoys good political contacts, owing to which no action has been taken against him. "The two men arrested by police in connection with the seizure of suspected cow meat and skin last month from a garbage dump in Koshtha village had disclosed Singh's active role in the case, but neither has any case been lodged against him nor has he been arrested," a key source in RMC said.

Both Tiwari and Mishra alleged that the real culprits are being saved in the entire episode, owing to their political links, particularly with a Madya Pradesh minister.

When contacted in the matter by NIE over the phone, the RMC municipal commissioner RP Singh said he was busy in a meeting.

Surprisingly, even six days after a case was lodged against unidentified accused in the matter, the Civil Lines police are yet to identify the accused and arrest them. "The case was lodged on the complaint of the municipal commissioner and statements of some officials and employees, including the commissioner have already been recorded.

Primary probe has revealed that it was the RMC employees only who buried the six carcasses in the RMC premises, which is illegal. They seemed to have done so as residents near the Koshtha dumping ground are up in arms against dumping animal carcasses in their village. We'll soon record get the letter from RMC commissioner about the employees against whom action has been taken by the corporation and identify the accused," said Civil Lines police station in-charge Dinesh Jatav.