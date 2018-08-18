Chief impeached, NSCN-K divided in Nagaland on lines of nationality

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The SS Khaplang faction of the insurgent group National Socialist Council of Nagaland, widely known as NSCN-K, has been finally divided on the lines of nationality.

At a meeting held at the base camp of NSCN-K in the jungles of Myanmar on Friday, the outfit “impeached” its chairman Khango Konyak who is an Indian Naga. He has been replaced by Yung Aung, who is a Burmese Naga and nephew of SS Khaplang. Khaplang had led the outfit since its formation in 1988 till his death last year.

The rebel group found Konyak guilty on three counts including his “absolute control of powers and functions”. However, respecting his seniority (he is the senior most leader in the outfit) and long association, the outfit offered him a safe passage.

The international border that divides India and Myanmar never divided people including the NSCN-K. The group has both Indian and Burmese Nagas dividing their roles and responsibilities.

Now that the axe has fallen on Konyak, the Nagas from the Indian side have been virtually removed from the high table of the NSCN-K. The move divides the outfit on the lines of nationality giving its effective control to the Naga militant leaders from Myanmar.

This could now turn the NSCN-K into a foreign militant group if the Indian Naga members choose to split and form a breakaway faction or be absorbed by the different Naga outfits on the Indian side, particularly NSCN-R and NSCN-KN.

In any case, this offers an advantage to the Government of India and could provide a shot in the arm for the 21-year-long ongoing Naga peace process. Earlier this year, there were reports about some rapprochement being reached between the Indian Naga leaders in the NSCN-K and Indian security agencies. As a consequence, no bullets were fired by the proscribed outfit during Nagaland elections held in February this year.

Along with the Isak-Muivah faction of NSCN, called NSCN-IM, which is bargaining hard with the Centre, all seven other Indian Naga insurgent groups have also joined the peace process. Konyak and another senior NSCN-K leader Nikki Sumi crossing over will mean the quorum would be complete. This also means the Centre’s bid to get all Naga rebel groups on board before signing the final Naga settlement would now be in a position to be fulfilled.

The latest development comes amidst the Centre’s attempt to bring the NSCN-K to the negotiating table through middlemen. Earlier, the influential Naga Mother’s Association of Nagaland visited the NSCN-K camp in Myanmar twice to try and convince the outfit to walk the path of peace.

The NSCN-K had signed a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in 2001 until abrogating it unilaterally in 2015. Within months after that, the militant group carried out a deadly attack on a convoy of Indian Army in Manipur’s Chandel district, killing 18 personnel and injuring several others.

Ever since that deadly attack, the Centre was trying to corner the outfit. During a press conference held in Guwahati ahead of Nagaland elections, Union Minister of State for Home, Kiren Rijiju, refused to comment on the NSCN-K saying it is an insurgent group from Myanmar.

Experts, closely following the Naga insurgency movement, believe India had a hand in the recent operations against the group by Myanmar Army. What unfolded now is also perceived to be the result of an understanding between Myanmar Naga leaders in NSCN-K and the Myanmar government.