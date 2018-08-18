Home Nation

DCs to inspect shelter homes in Jharkhand

Shelter homes in Jharkhand will be put under scanner as the government will soon issue a letter to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) for conducting thorough review after forming inspection committees.  T

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Shelter homes in Jharkhand will be put under scanner as the government will soon issue a letter to the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) for conducting thorough review after forming inspection committees. 
The inspections will be conducted following directions of the Centre after reports of alleged sexual abuse of minors at shelter homes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.  The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has been tasked with carrying out the audit and it has been asked to submit its report to the ministry in the next two months. 

The audit will also take into account the condition of children living in these institutions as well as background checks of the NGOs running these child care institutions.“We are in the process of issuing instructions to the all DCs which will be done by Monday to carry out thorough inspection of all shelter homes in Jharkhand and submit a report. The inspection will have to be done by the inspection committee notified for it as per the rules and submit reports providing all details given in form 46,” said Social Welfare Secretary Amitabh Kaushal. Meanwhile, Child Development and Social Welfare Director Rajesh Singh have asked Ranchi Deputy Commissioner to submit report in form 46. 

