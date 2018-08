By PTI

NASHIK: Former Shiv Sena member of parliament from Nashik in Maharashtra Rajabhau Godse died at a private hospital here this evening following a brief illness, his family members said.

Godse (57) was elected to the Lok Sabha from Nashik constituency in 1996.

He had also been the city and district unit chief of the Sena after starting his political career as Sarpanch of village Sansari in the district.

He is survived by wife, son and two daughters.