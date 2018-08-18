Kerala Floods: Tamil Nadu to supply milk, essential medicines

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Saturday said the state would release an additional sum of Rs 5 crore as relief to flood-hit Kerala and also supply rice, milk, milk powder, bedsheets, clothes and medicines.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said considering the extent of flood damage in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government will release a further sum of Rs 5 crore from Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

With this, the total sum released for Kerala will be Rs 10 crore.

Palaniswami also said the state would also supply 500 tonnes of rice, 300 tonnes of milk powder, 15,000 litres of ultra high temperature (UHT) processed milk, clothes, 10,000 bedsheets and essential medicines to Kerala.

He said materials worth several crores of rupees collected from the people of Tamil Nadu is being sent to Kerala by the respective districts.

Palaniswami also conveyed his grief and condolences on the behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu to the families of the dead in Kerala floods.