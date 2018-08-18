Home Nation

Kerala Floods: Tamil Nadu to supply milk, essential medicines

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said considering the extent of flood damage in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government will release a further sum of Rs 5 crore from Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Published: 18th August 2018 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains Kerala floods

Image for representational purpose only.

By IANS

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K.Palaniswami on Saturday said the state would release an additional sum of Rs 5 crore as relief to flood-hit Kerala and also supply rice, milk, milk powder, bedsheets, clothes and medicines.

In a statement issued here, Palaniswami said considering the extent of flood damage in Kerala, the Tamil Nadu government will release a further sum of Rs 5 crore from Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

With this, the total sum released for Kerala will be Rs 10 crore.

Palaniswami also said the state would also supply 500 tonnes of rice, 300 tonnes of milk powder, 15,000 litres of ultra high temperature (UHT) processed milk, clothes, 10,000 bedsheets and essential medicines to Kerala.

He said materials worth several crores of rupees collected from the people of Tamil Nadu is being sent to Kerala by the respective districts.

Palaniswami also conveyed his grief and condolences on the behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu to the families of the dead in Kerala floods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Floods Tamil Nadu government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photo | Instagram)
IN PICS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in Mumbai
Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre as cries of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe' reverberated. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid to rest, daughter Namita lights funeral pyre