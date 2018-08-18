Home Nation

Submit affidavit on expenses made during Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra, High Court tells BJP

The court fixed Aug 21 as the next date of hearing, asking party officials to come prepared with documents.

Published: 18th August 2018 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

Vasundhara Raje

Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje (File | PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Saturday asked the ruling BJP to submit an affidavit with details of expenses incurred on the ongoing Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra under the leadership of Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

The court fixed Aug 21 as the next date of hearing, asking party officials to come prepared with documents.

Petitioner-advocate Vibhuti Bhushan Sharma submitted a PIL in the court recently questioning the state government's order on August 1 to the Public Works Department to float tenders for the yatra arrangements.

The petition wants a check on government expenses during the yatra.

The PIL was taken up in the court of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog on August 10. The court had asked state BJP President Madan Lal Saini to submit his party's standby  Aug 16. However, as BJP's advocate was absent on the day, the hearing was held on Saturday.

The BJP is represented by advocate Ajit Kumar Sharma while the state government has chosen Rajendra Prasad to present its views in the court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan Government Rajasthan High Court Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photo | Instagram)
IN PICS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in Mumbai
Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre as cries of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe' reverberated. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid to rest, daughter Namita lights funeral pyre