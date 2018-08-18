Home Nation

Sushil Kumar Modi shares anecdote of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister shared with the media the text of a speech that Vajpayee had delivered while attending his marriage in Patna on April 13, 1986.

Published: 18th August 2018 12:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 01:02 AM   |  A+A-

vajpayee

BJP members hold candles to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Bengaluru on August 17 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi today fondly recalled his association with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, sharing an anecdote wherein he was exhorted by the party patriarch to graduate from student activism to mainstream electoral politics.

Away in the national capital to attend the last rites of the former Prime Minister, Sushil shared with the media the text of a speech that Vajpayee had delivered while attending his marriage in Patna on April 13, 1986.

"I have come here with a motive. Sushil is not a student any more and her wife is, in fact, a teacher. He has always been a dedicated worker who has contributed a lot to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. Now, if he finds it agreeable, I would like to invite him to enter active politics and lend us a helping hand", Vajpayee, who was one of the founding members of the BJP, had said in his concluding remark.

An active ABVP member since the 1970s when he served as the general secretary of the Patna University Students' Union, Sushil Modi made a successful electoral debut from Patna central (now Kumhrar) assembly segment in 1990.

In his speech, Vajpayee had also showered praise on the young couple for transcending barriers of language, religion and province.

Modi is married to Jessie George, Malayali Christian raised in Mumbai.

"The north and the south have come together here, the bride belongs to Kerala. Pataliputra (the ancient name for Patna) is closer to the Himalayas", Vajpayee had remarked with a poetic flourish.

"Society is shackled by evil customs. Walls are erected between lovers. Those who enter the wedlock by shattering the walls do not get social acceptability. But, this marriage has received the blessings of the entire society. I wish that it sets an example for the future", Vajpayee had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushil Kumar Modi Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics