Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh government plans 4 memorials as tribute to Vajpayee

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh planned construction of memorials in honour of the late leader in at least

Published: 18th August 2018 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

WPC pay Homage to Former Prime minister Vajpayee at BJP head office. (Express photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  As a grateful nation bid adieu to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh planned construction of memorials in honour of the late leader in at least four places in the state. The government is learnt to have identified Bateshwar in Agra, Vajpayee’s ancestral village; Balrampur, from where he took the plunge into electoral politics, winning his first Lok Sabha election in 1957; Kanpur, where he became a master of political science; and Lucknow, which he represented a record five times in the Lower House of Parliament, for constructing the memorials.

As per highly placed sources in the state government, the construction of the memorials has been mooted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a tribute to the departed leader. However, a formal decision in this regard will be taken soon. The government also intends to immerse Vajpayee’s ashes in major rivers in all the 75 districts in the state.

“Atal ji was not just a leader but an ideology. He has left behind a very strong and healthy political legacy which we have to carry forward and transfer to coming generations. There is no one to match his stature and popularity. Constructing a memorial for Atal ji would be our tribute to him,” said a senior BJP leader.
Situated on the banks of Yamuna between Agra and Etawah, Bateshwar is a spiritual and cultural centre for Hindus, having a complex of 101 Shiv temples. The village also has a banyan tree under which, it is believed, Lord Shiva relaxed. It is learnt that inspired by the Quit India movement launched by Mahatama Gandhi, Vajpayee had hoisted a tricolour in Bateshwar in 1942.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
'Queen of Soul': Outpouring of tributes to Aretha Franklin
Weed killer found in kids' breakfast foods: Report
Gallery
Torrential rains, overflowing rivers and a series of landslides have resulted in the death of over 150 people in the state. Unofficial reports have pegged the toll at a higher count. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala rains: Amid rising death toll, Meteorological department predicts more rain
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics