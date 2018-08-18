Home Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee expresses solidarity with Kerala flood victims

Overflowing rivers and a series of landslides caused by massive rain in Kerala have left 180 people dead as per the reports till Saturday morning while lakhs have been rendered homeless.

Published: 18th August 2018 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

Kolkata, Aug 18 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed solidarity with the flood victims in Kerala and condoled the families of those who lost their lives in the destruction triggered by the torrential rains in the state.

"Words alone are not enough. Yet I must tell all my brothers and sisters of Kerala that our thoughts and prayers are with each one of you. Condolences to those families who have lost their loved ones. Strength to those who are fighting the Kerala Floods," she wrote on Twitter.

Overflowing rivers and a series of landslides caused by massive rain in Kerala have left 180 people dead as per the reports till Saturday morning while lakhs have been rendered homeless and property worth millions of rupees has been destroyed in one of the worst inundations in a century.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an aerial assessment of the damage on Saturday and announced financial assistance of Rs 500 crore for the flood-ravaged state.

