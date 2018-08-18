Home Nation

Woman gives triple talaq to husband, elopes with lover in Haryana

Shazia, a mother of three, "divorced" her husband, Abbas, by writing "talaq talaq talaq" on a piece of paper, police said today.

Published: 18th August 2018 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2018 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Muslim community women display placards during a protest against 'triple talaq' bill at the Azad maidan in Mumbai. | (File | PTI)

By PTI

YAMUNANAGAR: Amid the controversy over triple talaq, a woman here turned the tables on her husband, using the contentious practice to "divorce" him.

Shazia, a mother of three, "divorced" her husband, Abbas, by writing "talaq talaq talaq" on a piece of paper, police said today.

The woman, a resident of Unhedi village, then eloped with her lover, who also happens to be her nephew, they said.

The practice of instant talaq is used by some Muslim men to divorce women.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court last year had ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims as "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

The government later brought a bill that criminalises instant triple talaq, which was passed by the Lok Sabha.

But an amended version of the bill is yet to taken up by the Rajya Sabha.

Shazia, in a letter to her husband, said, "I am divorcing you out of my own free will. I am leaving this house because you tortured me ever since we got married. You would beat me after getting drunk. Hence, I am taking talaq."

She added that she was not doing it under anybody's influence.

"Nobody else is responsible," Shazia wrote.

Police said she eloped with her nephew, who is a bachelor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Haryana Triple Talaq

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photo | Instagram)
IN PICS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in Mumbai
Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre as cries of 'Atal Bihari Amar Rahe' reverberated. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid to rest, daughter Namita lights funeral pyre