Anti-tank missile and guided bombs successfully flight tested

The missile is guided by an Infrared Imaging Seeker operating in the Lock-on-Before-Launch mode. It is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESHWAR: India on Sunday successfully test fired indigenously developed Helicopter launched Anti-Tank Guided Missile Nag (HeliNa) from an army helicopter in Pokhran range.

Defence sources said the weapon system was tested for its full range. After its smooth release from the launch platform, the missile tracked the target all through its course before destroying it with high precision.

"All the parameters have been monitored by the telemetry stations and tracking systems placed in the helicopters. The mission was successful as the missile performed as expected," the source said.

Developed by DRDO, the missile was guided by an Infrared Imaging Seeker (IIR) operating in the lock on before launch mode. It is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world. HeliNa has an extended strike range of about eight km.

In another related development, indigenously designed and developed guided bombs Smart Anti Airfield Weapon (SAAW) were successfully flight tested from IAF aircraft at Chandan range in Rajasthan. The weapon system integrated with live warhead destroyed the targets with high precision. The telemetry and tracking systems captured all the mission events.

The weapon is capable of destroying variety of ground targets using precision navigation. A total of three tests with different release conditions were conducted during August 16 to 18 and all the mission objectives have been achieved.The weapon has undergone eight developmental trials so far and performance of system for different ranges under multiple launch conditions has been demonstrated. Senior officials from DRDO, Indian Army, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Indian Air Force (IAF) participated and witnessed the respective flight tests.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman congratulated the DRDO, Army, IAF and HAL on the successful flight test for further strengthening the defence capabilities of the country.

