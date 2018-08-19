Cases of theft in long-distance trains have jumped 30 per cent 

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Travelling in trains is getting riskier as Indian Railways has recorded a 30 per cent increase in cases of theft and other crimes under IPC in trains.Cases of theft in long-distance trains recorded a jump of 30 per cent in 2017 compared to the two previous years. Cases of theft registered in 2017 numbered 18,936 compared to 14,619 cases in 2016. The figures for theft in trains until June 2018 are nearly the same as those for the first six months last year.

Policing on Railways is a state subject, and prevention of crime, registration of cases, their investigation and maintenance of law and order in Railway premises and trains are the statutory responsibility of state governments, which they discharge through Government Railway Police (GRP) or District Police.

According to Railways, cases of Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes, including theft, robbery, dacoity and drugging in Railways, are registered and investigated by the GRP. Railways does not maintain data on IPC crimes.

As per data provided by GRP stations, except for cases of theft of passengers’ belongings (including pickpocketing), other crimes—dacoity, robbery and drugging—have decreased during the last three years in long-distance trains. Railways said that it has been taking security measures on vulnerable and identified routes.