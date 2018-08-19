Home Nation

Fire at ED headquarters in Lok Nayak Bhavan, no damage reported

A room of the ED headquarters was gutted in the blaze, however, no damage to any file was reported since no documents were kept there, agency officials said.

Published: 19th August 2018

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A fire was reported this evening in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters located on the sixth floor of Lok Nayak Bhawan in Khan Market area of the city, but no files were damaged, officials said.

A call about the fire at the 11-storey Lok Nayak Bhwan housing important government offices, including the ED headquarters, was received around 5 PM.

Eight fire tenders were rushed to contain it, said a senior Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officer.

"The fire was on the sixth floor of the building. It was controlled in half an hour. The cause of the fire was not known yet," he said.

A room of the ED headquarters was gutted in the blaze, however, no damage to any file was reported since no documents were kept there, agency officials said.

The fire fighters broke many windowpanes for smoke to escape.

The building is secured by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The building also houses offices of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots ases, some departments of home affairs and the Revenue Department.

