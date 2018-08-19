Former Army chief Gen Dalbir Singh awarded with US 'Legion of Merit'

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Army chief Gen Dalbir Singh has been awarded with United States (US) 'Legion of Merit'.

The award was given to Singh for exceptionally meritorious service as Chief of Army Staff from August 2014 to December 2016.

The President of the United States of America #POTUS, authorised by Act of #Congress, July 20, 1942, awarded the #LegionOfMerit (Degree of Commander) to Gen Dalbir Singh (Retired),#IndianArmy, for exceptionally meritorious service as #COAS from August 2014 to 31 Dec 2016. pic.twitter.com/GcwgE6J2rY — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) August 18, 2018

