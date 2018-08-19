Jabalpur school forced to apologise for not inviting students to Independence day flag-hoisting

By PTI

JABALPUR: A right-wing organisation allegedly forced a missionary-run school in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh to tender apology for celebrating Independence Day in the absence of school children.

The school, located at Ghana in Khamaria region of the district, celebrated Independence Day a day earlier, on August 14, by organising cultural programs, said Father Maria Stephen, spokesperson of Madhya Pradesh Catholic Church.

On August 15 the principal hoisted the tricolour in the presence of all staff members, but students were not invited as there was possibility of rain and the school ground was slushy, he said.

The next day, activists of Hindu Sena, a local organisation, and some parents reached the school and demanded apology from the principal for not inviting students for the Independence Day function, Stephen alleged.

The school had a valid reason for not inviting students, and it had been celebrating Independence Day and Republic Day with zeal every year, he said.

"We condemn such type of pressure tactics. We missionaries celebrate the national festivals with great zeal," he added.

While representatives of Hindu Sena could not be contacted for comment, Khamaria Police Station in-charge inspector J Masram said the organisation's activists and the school management sorted out the issue "amicably" and the principal tendered an apology.