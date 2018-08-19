Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir government gives Kerala Rs 2 crore for flood relief

The Jammu and Kashmir government today announced an assistance of Rs two crore for supporting the flood relief efforts in Kerala.

Aerial view of the flood affected area in Kochi, Kerala on Saturday (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir government today announced an assistance of Rs two crore for supporting the flood relief efforts in Kerala.

J&K Governor N N Vohra has conveyed to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan the "sorrow and sincere sympathy" of the people and the government of the state over the "tragic" loss of hundreds of lives and the enormous damage of the public and private properties in the worst flood crisis that Kerala is facing in the past several decades, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said.

He said the governor also conveyed to the chief minister the J&K government's decision to provide Rs two crore help for supporting the flood relief efforts under way in Kerala.

Vohra and the members of his state administrative council have condoled the tragic death of people who lost their lives in the flood fury and conveyed their sympathy for the lakhs of families who have been rendered homeless in Kerala, the spokesman said.

He said the governor has also announced that suitable arrangements are being made urgently for the people of Jammu and Kashmir to contribute to the Kerala Flood Relief Fund.

