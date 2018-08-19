Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Three militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Kupwara

Militants were trying to infiltrate from across the LoC in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

Published: 19th August 2018 01:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Three militants were killed today as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Militants were trying to infiltrate from across the LoC in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district of north Kashmir. Three of them were killed," a police official said, adding a search operation was on in the area.

Further details were awaited, the official said.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police (DGP) S P Vaid also confirmed the killing of militants.

"Three terrorists killed by Army while infiltrating in Tangdhar sector of Kupwara today," Vaid tweeted.

Kupwara Hammu and Kashmir Tangdhar

