Kerala floods: Minister appeals to food processing firms to donate generously

NEW DELHI: Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal today appealed to all food processing industries to come to the aid of flood-ravaged Kerala by generously donating processed food products.

In a statement, Badal said the flood-affected people of Kerala, thousands of whom have been rendered homeless, need processed food items urgently.

She said the Food Processing Ministry has nominated two officers to coordinate this effort and that the industries could contact them to make the desired donations.

The officers are Joint Secretary Parag Gupta (9650872875) and Deputy Secretary Atyanand (9891614895).

Badal said three lakh biscuit packets had already been delivered to the Kerala government by ITC and Britannia after a request made by her.

She said the packets were delivered to officials at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Malapuram for further distribution to the affected people of the state.

"We will make efforts to ensure more donation coming to us following this fresh appeal is despatched to Kerala at the earliest," she added.