Home Nation

Kerala floods: Minister appeals to food processing firms to donate generously

Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the ministry has nominated two officers to coordinate this effort and that the industries could contact them to make the desired donations.

Published: 19th August 2018 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal today appealed to all food processing industries to come to the aid of flood-ravaged Kerala by generously donating processed food products.

In a statement, Badal said the flood-affected people of Kerala, thousands of whom have been rendered homeless, need processed food items urgently.

She said the Food Processing Ministry has nominated two officers to coordinate this effort and that the industries could contact them to make the desired donations.

The officers are Joint Secretary Parag Gupta (9650872875) and Deputy Secretary Atyanand (9891614895).

Badal said three lakh biscuit packets had already been delivered to the Kerala government by ITC and Britannia after a request made by her.

She said the packets were delivered to officials at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Malapuram for further distribution to the affected people of the state.

"We will make efforts to ensure more donation coming to us following this fresh appeal is despatched to Kerala at the earliest," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony