PM Modi salutes ‘fighting spirit’ of flood-hit Kerala

Express News Service By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi saluted the people of the rain-ravaged Kerala for their “fighting spirit” and said the nation stands firmly with the state in this hour.He conducted an aerial survey of some of the areas affected by flood. Kerala Governor P Sathasivam and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister K J Alphons accompanied the Prime Minister during the aerial survey.“I salute the people of Kerala for their fighting spirit... the nation stands firmly with Kerala in this hour,” Modi said in a series of tweets after chairing a high-level meeting to review the flood situation.

He said his thoughts were with those who have lost their lives in the deluge and hoped that the injured would recover soon.“My thoughts are with the families of those who have lost their lives due to incessant flooding across Kerala. I hope the injured recover at the earliest. We all pray for the safety and well-being of the people of Kerala,” he tweeted.

“The Central government is ensuring that the benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, MGNREGA, various social security schemes, Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture reach those affected on a priority basis in Kerala,” the Prime Minister said.Modi also complimented the authorities for their efforts in the adverse situation and appreciated the wide support and solidarity extended by people from across the country for Kerala during the “unprecedented” situation. affected on a priority basis in Kerala.

“NDRF teams, companies of BSF, CISF and RAF are deployed in the state for rescue and relief operations. The Air Force, Army, Navy and Coast Guard are assisting operations in different parts of Kerala. Rescuing those who are trapped remains the topmost priority,” he said.“The Centre is providing all possible assistance to Kerala. This includes financial assistance, providing food grains and medicines. We have asked the NHAI, NTPC, PGCIL to render all support and cater to basic infrastructure needs,” the Prime Minister said.(With PTI inputs)