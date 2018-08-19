Home Nation

Rajasthan: Man sentenced to life term for raping minor cousin in Bundi

The crime was committed in 2015 when the convict Rager took his minor cousin to Kota for medical checkup and raped her in his room in Jhakmund village.

Rape

For representational purposes. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

KOTA: A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Bundi today sentenced a man to life imprisonment for repeatedly raping his minor cousin for about seven months.

The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 on the accused Pintu Rager (23), a resident of Jhakmund village under Talera police station of Bundi district.

POCSO court judge Deepak Dubey took a serious note of the act which disgraced the dignity of relationship in a family, and sentenced the accused to life term for repeatedly raping his 14-and-a-half-year old cousin, said special public prosecutor (SPP) Mahendra Kumar Sharma.

A total of 21 documents were produced before the court during the trial and statements of 10 witnesses were recorded, the SPP said.

The crime was committed in 2015 when the convict Rager took his minor cousin to Kota for medical checkup and raped her in his room in Jhakmund village, he said.

The convict threatened the minor with dire consequences if she revealed the act to anyone and continued to rape her for about seven months, the SPP said.

The matter came to light when the girl got pregnant following which the parents of the victim approached Talera police station on November 26, 2015 and lodged a report in this connection, he said.

