Srinagar Diary

Stray dog menace goes unchecked

Dog menace in Srinagar remains unchecked. People carrying sticks while they accompany kids, especially in evening hours, is a common sight. Elderly men also avoid venturing out in many areas of the city after dusk - all because of dog attacks. From April 2017 to February 2018, 5,496 dog bite cases were reported in Srinagar. Locals complain that authorities have failed to check the population of stray dogs. They have demanded a concrete policy, including a comprehensive sterilisation plan, for controlling the growing canine population. In the past, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation had issued advisory on “dos and don’ts” to avoid dog bites.

Hotels offer 50% rebate to local tourists

To promote local tourism, hoteliers in Kashmir have announced 50 per cent discount for people from the state. Jammu and Kashmir Hoteliers Club said the rebate for local tourists would be provided by hotels in health resorts of Gulmarg, Sonamarg and Pahalgam from August 12 to September1. The hoteliers said the rebate has been announced to promote local tourism in Kashmir. The tourism department is mulling to aggressively market the state as a top tourist destination in travel marts and road shows both within and outside the country. It also plans to organise a grand ‘Kashmir Festival’ in which media persons from different states would be invited and apprised about tourism.

Traffic mess: HC asks govt to consult expert

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed the government to seek assistance of local experts in streamlining the traffic mess in Srinagar. While hearing a PIL seeking streamlining of traffic, a division bench of the High Court observed that it would be appropriate to have a traffic expert, who would be able to shed light on managing the traffic. It also suggested exploring the possibility of audit of traffic situation. Roads in Srinagar are beset with traffic jams. Despite several efforts, the traffic scene has not improved in Srinagar. In June last year, the High Court had constituted a four-member panel to chalk out an action plan for decongestion of traffic in Srinagar and asked the SSP Traffic to submit at least 10 suggestions for streamlining traffic in the city.

Policeman arrested for cheating

The police in Srinagar arrested one of their men on the charges of cheating. Policeman Aijaz Ahmad Khan, a native of Kupwara, of JKAP 3rd battalion had exchanged a man’s debit card with a duplicate one at an ATM in uptown Srinagar. The policeman had then withdrawn an amount of C40,000 fraudulently. After coming to know about the transaction, the complainant registered a case. The police analysed CCTV footage of the ATM and found that the culprit was none other than a policeman. Subsequently, Khan was arrested.