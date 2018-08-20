3-year-old girl dies after taking polio drops in Hapur

By UNI

HAPUR: A three-year-old girl died while two other children fell sick after polio drops were administered to them, police sources said here on Monday.

According to police it was alleged that some children fell sick after taking polio drops in Giridhari Nagar village here late on Sunday.

Unwell children were rushed to the hospital where three-year-old girl Agni died while other two were getting treatment.

Villagers protested against administration and demanded action against the culprits.

Traffic was stalled for hours while their demonstration was on.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot to pacify the situation.

The cause of death would be ascertained after post-mortem report, police said, adding that guilty will not be spared.