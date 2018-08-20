Home Nation

3-year-old girl dies after taking polio drops in Hapur

Unwell children were rushed to the hospital where three-year-old girl Agni died while other two were getting treatment.

Published: 20th August 2018 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

By UNI

HAPUR: A three-year-old girl died while two other children fell sick after polio drops were administered to them, police sources said here on Monday.

According to police it was alleged that some children fell sick after taking polio drops in Giridhari Nagar village here late on Sunday.

Unwell children were rushed to the hospital where three-year-old girl Agni died while other two were getting treatment.

Villagers protested against administration and demanded action against the culprits.

Traffic was stalled for hours while their demonstration was on.

Senior police officers rushed to the spot to pacify the situation.

The cause of death would be ascertained after post-mortem report, police said, adding that guilty will not be spared.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
polio drops Hapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony