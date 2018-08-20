BJP takes dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for bringing back Mani Shankar Aiyar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the revocation of Mani Shankar Aiyar’s suspension from his party. The decision had exposed the Congress chief and his “love for a person of many controversies”, said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra at a Press conference.

Aiyar had been suspended from the primary membership of the Congress on December 7 last year for his “neech aadmi” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections. Rahul revoked Aiyar’s suspension on Saturday on the recommendation of its central disciplinary committee.

“Rahul Gandhi had clarified that the Congress did not support Aiyar’s foul language and that there was no place for such leaders in the party. But now, the way he has been taken back shows it was only a lip service and the Congress president stands exposed,” Patra said.

Referring to a tweet of Rahul in which he had said that the Congress stood for love, the BJP spokesperson said, “Rahul Gandhi tweets, saying ‘I am Congress and I am love’ and now, his love Mani Shankar Aiyar is back.”

Citing various controversial statements made by Aiyar against Modi, the BJP leader said the former Union minister was the real face of the Congress. Aiyar had also courted controversy when he hosted a former Pakistani foreign minister and senior Congress leaders at his residence ahead of the Gujarat polls.