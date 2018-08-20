Home Nation

BJP takes dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for bringing back Mani Shankar Aiyar

Citing various controversial statements made by Aiyar against Modi, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the former Union minister was the real face of the Congress.

Published: 20th August 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the revocation of Mani Shankar Aiyar’s suspension from his party. The decision had exposed the Congress chief and his “love for a person of many controversies”, said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra at a Press conference.

Aiyar had been suspended from the primary membership of the Congress on December 7 last year for his “neech aadmi” remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections. Rahul revoked Aiyar’s suspension on Saturday on the recommendation of its central disciplinary committee.

“Rahul Gandhi had clarified that the Congress did not support Aiyar’s foul language and that there was no place for such leaders in the party. But now, the way he has been taken back shows it was only a lip service and the Congress president stands exposed,” Patra said.

Referring to a tweet of Rahul in which he had said that the Congress stood for love, the BJP spokesperson said, “Rahul Gandhi tweets, saying ‘I am Congress and I am love’ and now, his love Mani Shankar Aiyar is back.”

Citing various controversial statements made by Aiyar against Modi, the BJP leader said the former Union minister was the real face of the Congress. Aiyar had also courted controversy when he hosted a former Pakistani foreign minister and senior Congress leaders at his residence ahead of the Gujarat polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Mani Shankar Aiyar congress BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony