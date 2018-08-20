Centre again changes Eid holiday to August 22

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Withdrawing its earlier statement, the Centre on Monday announced a change in the holiday for Eid-ul-Zuha, saying central government offices located here will remain closed on August 22 in place of August 23.

This follows an intimation from the Ruiyat Hilal (Moon Deciding Committee) headed by the Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid, Delhi, Syed Ahmed Bukhari, that reports of sighting of moon have been received from different cities of India, an official statement said.

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said all central government administrative offices located in Delhi and New Delhi area shall remain closed on August 22 on account of Bakrid.

On August 14, the government had said the Eid-ul-Zuha holiday will be on August 23 in place of August 22.